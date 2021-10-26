Alicia Ann Linderman
WEBSTER CITY-Alicia Ann Linderman, 31, of Webster City passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Des Moines.
A celebration of her life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. The family requests that casual attire be worn in honor of Alicia. A time of remembrance and sharing of memories will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
