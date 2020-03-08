Alice Schultz
0 comments

Alice Schultz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE - Alice Schultz, 92, of Clear Lake, died Friday, March 6, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake. Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. John Lutheran Church, 2405 260th St., Garner, with Rev. Carl Hedberg officiating; burial in St. John's Cemetery, rural Garner. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Schultz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News