CLEAR LAKE - Alice Schultz, 92, of Clear Lake, died Friday, March 6, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake. Services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. John Lutheran Church, 2405 260th St., Garner, with Rev. Carl Hedberg officiating; burial in St. John's Cemetery, rural Garner. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
