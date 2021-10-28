 Skip to main content
Alice M. Retleff

ROWAN-Alice M. Retleff, 81, of Rowan, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at her home in Rowan.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at United Church of Rowan, 811 Pesch Street in Rowan, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

