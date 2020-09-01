 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson
0 comments

Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson

Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson, 89, of Klemme, IA, a long time school teacher in the Klemme Community Schools passed away, Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Health Care Facility, Forest City, IA. A Public funeral service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, 11 AM, at the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church, Klemme, IA. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. Public visitation will be at the church Thursday from 10:30 am until the time of the funeral. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA,. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-587-2510.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News