Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson
Alice "Jean" (Mannes) Pearson, 89, of Klemme, IA, a long time school teacher in the Klemme Community Schools passed away, Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Health Care Facility, Forest City, IA. A Public funeral service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, 11 AM, at the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church, Klemme, IA. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. Public visitation will be at the church Thursday from 10:30 am until the time of the funeral. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA,. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-587-2510.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.