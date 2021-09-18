Alice J. Malek
GARNER–Alice J. Malek, 95, of Garner passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a Rosary at 3:45 p.m. and a Scriptural wake service at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Masks are highly recommended.
