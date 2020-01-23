Alice J. Heinold
Alice J. Heinold

Alice J. Heinold

MASON CITY, IOWA - Alice J. Heinold, 81, of Mason City, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Jacki Basener officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

