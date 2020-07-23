Alice J. Christensen
0 comments

Alice J. Christensen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alice J. Christensen

DOWS, IA — Alice J. Christensen, 95, of Belmond and formerly of Dows, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

Graveside services for Alice Christensen will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071. 515-532-2233. www.ewingfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Christensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News