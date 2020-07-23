× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice J. Christensen

DOWS, IA — Alice J. Christensen, 95, of Belmond and formerly of Dows, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

Graveside services for Alice Christensen will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071. 515-532-2233. www.ewingfh.com.

