Alice J. Christensen
DOWS, IA — Alice J. Christensen, 95, of Belmond and formerly of Dows, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.
Graveside services for Alice Christensen will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.
Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071.
