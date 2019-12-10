Alice G. Charlson
Hanlontown - Alice G. Charlson, 103, of rural Hanlontown, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Manly Specialty Care Center in Manly, IA surrounded by her loving family.
A Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 600 5th St, Kensett, IA 50448, with Rev. Tom Martin officiating. Burial will be in Winnebago Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lake Mills, IA.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation and public viewing will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.