Alice G. Charlson

Hanlontown - Alice G. Charlson, 103, of rural Hanlontown, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Manly Specialty Care Center in Manly, IA surrounded by her loving family.

A Funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 600 5th St, Kensett, IA 50448, with Rev. Tom Martin officiating. Burial will be in Winnebago Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lake Mills, IA.

Visitation and public viewing will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

