Alice A. Bryant
Goodell - Alice A. (Lieuwen) Bryant, 85, of Plymouth, Minnesota, formerly of Goodell, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Assisted Living in Plymouth, Minnesota.
Graveside service for Alice Bryant will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell, Iowa.
Those planning to attend the graveside service are invited to bring a lawn chair. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.
To plant a tree in memory of Alice Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.