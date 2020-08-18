You have permission to edit this article.
Alice A. Bryant
Alice A. Bryant

Alice A. Bryant

Goodell - Alice A. (Lieuwen) Bryant, 85, of Plymouth, Minnesota, formerly of Goodell, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Assisted Living in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Graveside service for Alice Bryant will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell, Iowa.

Those planning to attend the graveside service are invited to bring a lawn chair. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.

