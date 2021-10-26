Algie A. Slindee, age 76, of Elma, IA passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, October 17at his home in Elma.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 25, 2021 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Anita Nuetzman officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in Elma, IA and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday.