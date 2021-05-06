 Skip to main content
Alfred Elmer Happel
Alfred Elmer Happel

Alfred Elmer Happel

Alfred E. Happel, 93, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away January 25, 2021 at the Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held Monday, May 10, 1:30 p.m. at Second Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Videostream available through the church website: https://www.2refpella.org/live.

