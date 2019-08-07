{{featured_button_text}}

Alfred "Al" Turek

Alfred "Al" Turek, 94, died August 5, 2019 at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 am on Friday August 16, 2019 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 101 N 4th St. Clear Lake, IA.

The family will greet guests one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels.101 N 4th St. Clear Lake, IA. Colonial Chapels.com 641-357-2193

