Alfred "Al" DeLeon
Alfred “Al” DeLeon

Alfred “Al” DeLeon

Britt, Iowa-Alfred “Al” DeLeon, 82, of Britt, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home.

A private family funeral service for Al DeLeon will be held at First Lutheran Church in Britt.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Al held at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

