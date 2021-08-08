Alfred “Al” DeLeon
BRITT-Alfred “Al” DeLeon, 82, of Britt, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Al DeLeon will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 13, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Britt. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the Memorial Service.
Following the Celebration of Life, there will be a luncheon and time of sharing.
Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839
