Stacyville – Alex Frederick Blake of Stacyville, IA passed away at the age of 98 on Thursday, December 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Visitation Cemetery.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com
