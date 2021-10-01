 Skip to main content
Alberta J. Kalkwarf

GARNER–Alberta J. Kalkwarf, 87, of Garner died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Ministries in Des Moines. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

