× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albert Boll

DOWS - Albert Boll, 77, of Dows, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls.

Memorial services for Albert Boll will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the shelter house in Dows City Park in Dows with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 – 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the shelter house in Dows City Park.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233