Albert Boll
Albert Boll

Albert Boll

DOWS - Albert Boll, 77, of Dows, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls.

Memorial services for Albert Boll will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the shelter house in Dows City Park in Dows with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 – 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the shelter house in Dows City Park.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 119 East Ellsworth, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233

