ST. ANSGAR-Aivars Zosulis, 76, of St. Ansgar, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa, Mason City. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar with Rev. Christopher Staley officiating. Visitation be held Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall.