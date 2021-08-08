MASON CITY-Agnes J. (Falgitano) Garner (91) of Mason City, IA passed away on November 25, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. She was surrounded by the love of her 6 daughters.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, with Rev. Kenneth Gehling, celebrant. Inurnment will be held following the service at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests that casual attire be worn to the services.