Agnes J. (Falgitano) Garner
MASON CITY-Agnes J. (Falgitano) Garner (91) of Mason City, IA passed away on November 25, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. She was surrounded by the love of her 6 daughters.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, with Rev. Kenneth Gehling, celebrant. Inurnment will be held following the service at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests that casual attire be worn to the services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Epiphany Parish Catholic Church or Salvation Army, Mason City.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

