Adorine E. Voellinger
Adorine E. Voellinger, 84, of Clear Lake, IA, passed away August 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman and Msgr. John Hemann concelebrating. Inurnment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street. A Scriptural Service will be said at 1:00 p.m. and the rosary will be said at 3:00 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Catholic Charities and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193.
