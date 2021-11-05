 Skip to main content
Adeline R. Kral

FOREST CITY–Adeline R. Kral, 98, of Forest City died Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Lakeville, Minnesota.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

