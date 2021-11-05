Adeline R. Kral
FOREST CITY–Adeline R. Kral, 98, of Forest City died Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Lakeville, Minnesota.
A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.