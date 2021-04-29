Adelaide A. Brager
VENTURA-Adelaide A. Brager, 94, of Ventura passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church east of Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, April 30, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner.
Face masks are recommended at both the visitation and memorial service. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841. www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
