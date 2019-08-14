Adeila Faye (Anderson) Bilyeu
Adeila Faye (Anderson) Bilyeu, 91, of Forest City formerly of Woden, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Bethany Life in Story City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 232 Way Ave., Woden, Iowa 50484.
Burial will be held in Grant Township Cemetery, rural Woden, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. John's Lutheran Church in Woden.
Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.