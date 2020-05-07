Adam D. Van Syoc, 43, of Mason City, died Friday, March 27, 2020 as the result of a tragic boating accident. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, May 11, 2020 around the pond at Major Erickson Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew Muters officiating. Interment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.