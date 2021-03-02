 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abel James-Jo Luke
0 comments

Abel James-Jo Luke

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Abel James-Jo Luke

MASON CITY-Abel James-Jo Luke, 2 months, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home. A celebration of Abel's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Abel Luke. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News