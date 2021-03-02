MASON CITY-Abel James-Jo Luke, 2 months, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home. A celebration of Abel's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Abel Luke. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.