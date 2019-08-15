{{featured_button_text}}

A. Marie Hickman

BELMOND, IA - A. Marie Hickman, 91, of Belmond, IA, died, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Saturday at the Belmond United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 PM, Friday at the Belmond United Methodist Church and continues from 9:30 am until her funeral Saturday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

