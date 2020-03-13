Deanna Sue McDermott
July 21, 1955 - March 10, 2020
Madison, Wisconsin - Deanna Sue (Ahrens) McDermott, 64, of Madison, Wisconsin, formerly of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born on July 21, 1955, in Manchester, the daughter of Lavern and Martha (Linderwell) Ahrens. Deanna was raised in Dundee and graduated from West Delaware High School in 1973. She attended Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant and then graduated from NIACC in Mason City with her nursing degree.
On December 20, 1975, Deanna was united in marriage to James “Jim” McDermott at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dundee. Over the years they resided in Wisconsin and Iowa. Deanna worked for Opportunity Villages in Clear Lake as a nurse for most of her career. The family moved to Manchester in 2005. Jim passed away in 2013, and Deanna then moved to Wisconsin to be closer to her son and family.
Deanna attended church faithfully. She was an avid reader. Deanna especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, James (Rachelle) McDermott of Madison, Wisconsin; one granddaughter, Mia McDermott of Madison, Wisconsin; her siblings, Dennis (Sandy) Ahrens of Dundee and Ellen (Lary) Becher of Peoria, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James McDermott; her daughter, Megan McDermott; and two sisters, Linda Kuch and Gloria Kraus.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Steve Cox officiating.
Visitation: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.
Interment: Oakland Cemetery – Manchester, Iowa
