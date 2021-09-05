Deanna Lou Kruckenberg
August 31, 2021
MASON CITY-Funeral Services for Deanna L. Kruckenberg, 80, of Mason City will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell with Rev. Jane Harris officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Services will be livestreamed on St. Peter's Facebook page “St. Paul and St Peter Lutheran Churches” and on St. Peter's You Tube Channel: St. Peters Lutheran Church Rockwell, IA”.
Visitation is at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. and will continue at the church one hour prior to services on Friday.
Deanna was born in Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, Iowa the daughter of Donald and Mabel (Nicolet) Oehlert and passed away on August 31, 2021 at the Country Meadow Place in Mason City. She received her education in country school, graduated from Rockwell High School, and attended Hamilton Business College.
Deanna was united in marriage to Larry Kruckenberg on June 12, 1960 at Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield. The couple was blessed with two children, Kurt and Kandee. Deanna remained at home until the children were in high school; during which time she helped out on the farm while Larry was at work. Future employment included Sears, the North Iowa Credit Bureau and the Cerro Gordo County Treasures Office, where she remained for 20 years.
She was a member of the Rockwell Women's Club, WELCA, and of the church choir. Deanna loved music and played the Accordion. She enjoyed traveling anywhere with her family, after retirement they enjoyed many memorable trips especially to Alaska.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 61 years, Larry Kruckenberg, Mason City; children: Kurt (Dina) Kruckenberg, Omaha, NE; Kandee Bartholomew (Jack Riemer), Mason City; grandchildren: Jennifer (Scott) Watson; Joshua Kruckenberg; Katee (Jared) Arndt; Christina Olson (Rudy Hall), Brianna Olson; great grandchildren: Devynn, Roman, Hadlee and Breckyn.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at 17369 Kingbird Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 203 Maple Street, Sheffield, Iowa. 641-892-4241 www.retzfh.com
