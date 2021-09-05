Deanna Lou Kruckenberg

August 31, 2021

MASON CITY-Funeral Services for Deanna L. Kruckenberg, 80, of Mason City will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell with Rev. Jane Harris officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Services will be livestreamed on St. Peter's Facebook page “St. Paul and St Peter Lutheran Churches” and on St. Peter's You Tube Channel: St. Peters Lutheran Church Rockwell, IA”.

Visitation is at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Rockwell Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. and will continue at the church one hour prior to services on Friday.

Deanna was born in Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, Iowa the daughter of Donald and Mabel (Nicolet) Oehlert and passed away on August 31, 2021 at the Country Meadow Place in Mason City. She received her education in country school, graduated from Rockwell High School, and attended Hamilton Business College.