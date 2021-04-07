Dean Peter

July 15, 1936-March 28, 2021

SHEFFIELD-Dean Peter, age 84, of Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Mercy One in Mason City. Funeral services are 11:00 A.M. Saturday April 10, 2021 at the Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield. Visitation will start at 9:30 A.M. before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema- Atkinson Funeral Home of Hampton.

Dean Ronald Peter was born on July 15, 1936 to Fay and Emma Peter. He grew up on the family farm west of Sheffield and attended the Sheffield school district from where he graduated in 1954. In high school Dean was very active in sports. He was a 1500 point scorer in basketball and also a state champion in track. After school he remained active in sports and has been inducted to the River City Softball Hall of Fame.

After graduation he married Pauline Wearda on May 29, 1954 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He farmed west of Sheffield for 40 years. It was there where they raised four children. Darryl, Terry, Becky and Randy. They retired in 1999 and moved to Sheffield. City life was something new for them, but they quickly settled in.