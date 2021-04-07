Dean Peter
July 15, 1936-March 28, 2021
SHEFFIELD-Dean Peter, age 84, of Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Mercy One in Mason City. Funeral services are 11:00 A.M. Saturday April 10, 2021 at the Zion St. John Lutheran Church in Sheffield. Visitation will start at 9:30 A.M. before the service. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema- Atkinson Funeral Home of Hampton.
Dean Ronald Peter was born on July 15, 1936 to Fay and Emma Peter. He grew up on the family farm west of Sheffield and attended the Sheffield school district from where he graduated in 1954. In high school Dean was very active in sports. He was a 1500 point scorer in basketball and also a state champion in track. After school he remained active in sports and has been inducted to the River City Softball Hall of Fame.
After graduation he married Pauline Wearda on May 29, 1954 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He farmed west of Sheffield for 40 years. It was there where they raised four children. Darryl, Terry, Becky and Randy. They retired in 1999 and moved to Sheffield. City life was something new for them, but they quickly settled in.
Dean and Pauline enjoyed fishing in the Ozarks, Canada, Minnesota, Clear Lake or anywhere Dean had heard of a fish being caught. They walked a daily two mile lap around the city of Sheffield that was followed by a bike ride down the trail. Dean was very active in sports in high school and passed that love of athletics on to his children. Much of Dean and Pauline's time involved trips to various ball games of children, then grandchildren and finally the great grand kids.
Family was very important to Dean and holidays were a cherished time. Dean enjoyed playing cards and board games or just sitting around telling stories. Sports were always important, and many times family gatherings involved watching the Hawkeyes or the Cubs.
Dean was devoted to his church. He served on various boards, volunteered as a coach for youth sports as well as served as a 4H leader.
Sadly, Dean lost the love of his life on February 6, 2018. Others left behind to cherish his memory are his children: Darryl (Dee) Peter, Sheffield, IA; Terry (Vicky) Peter, Ankeny, IA; Becky (Ron) Marlow, Pella, IA; Randy (Peggy) Peter, Grey Eagle, MN; 10 grandchildren: Michelle (Chris) Goodwin; Neal (Heidi) Peter; Mackenzie (Adam) Davison; Mandy (Justin) Vogel; Laura (Kent) Patterson; Tammy (Rob) Simms; Kelli (Matt) Jens; Jena (Tyler) Beerends; Joseph (Sabrina) Peter; Jaynie (Kenton) Huyser. 27 great grand kids; and sibling Larry Peter.
Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Pauline, his parents, infant granddaughter Katie Peter and his brother Merlin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.