July 4, 1936-August 28, 2019
CLEAR LAKE - Dean M. Molinsky, 83, passed away Wednesday August 28, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard. Per Dean's wishes, his body has been cremated and an inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or Alzheimer's Association-Greater Iowa Chapter.
Dean was born July 4, 1936, in Oelwein, IA to parents Elmer C. and Hester (Smith) Molinsky. He attended Oelwein schools where he was very active in tennis, football and basketball.
After graduating from high school in 1954, Dean attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette for one semester, then transferred to the University of Iowa. Deciding the school was too big, he transferred to Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) majoring in education. He was very active in theater and made life-long friends as a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity. He also played singles and doubles for the men's tennis team.
In the fall of 1959, Dean was drafted into the United States Army, and served in Fort Bragg, NC for two years. After release from the army in 1960 (SP4), he accepted a job as a teacher and assistant coach in La Porte City, IA.
In the fall of 1961, Dean met his future wife, Jan Leach, after a college football game between Drake and then State College of Iowa. In March of 1962, they became engaged and married on August 17th at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.
You have free articles remaining.
Their first child, Kristi, was born in December of 1963. She was the apple of her daddy's eye and he was very proud of her. The family then moved to Clear Lake, Jan's hometown, where Dean accepted a position at Investors Diversified Services. In August of 1968, they had a son, Bradley Dean. Shortly after, Dean accepted a position at Stuart Realty company. In 1974, he became a partner and co-owner of Triad Realty, which later became Why-USA Main Street Realty. Dean loved his profession and for more than 40 years enjoyed the social and professional side of real estate.
Dean and Jan enjoyed everything Iowa Hawkeyes; attending football and basketball games (especially tailgating!) for more than 30 years. They also enjoyed golf, cards, dancing, and traveling with many wonderful friends and family. Special highlights included yearly getaways to Gulf Shores, AL and annual down-hill skiing trips to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Colorado.
Dean was an active member of the Clear Lake community, serving on the school board for nine years, Noon Lions Club for 50 years, receiving the Melvin Jones Award, Zion Lutheran Church executive board member, active member of the North Iowa Realtors' Association, and was a charter member and president of the Clear Lake Area Concert Association. You could usually find him most mornings at the Backyard Deli Coffee Club and (Half) Moon at Noon on Fridays.
After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2013, Dean found the love of his life in a little one year old Dachshund that he named Willie. Chances were good, if you drove down South Shore Drive you'd see Dean strolling down the sidewalk with his four-legged best friend.
Dean was very strong in his faith and was a wonderful husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He and Jan were always involved in their children's school activities and were proud of their college graduations. He took great pride in his three grandchildren, Quinn, Evan and Noah.
Dean is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jan; daughter, Kris (Mike) Pedelty, Cincinnati, OH; son, Brad (Jonathan Johnson) Molinsky, Bloomfield, CT; grandsons, Quinn, Evan and Noah Pedelty; brother Dan (Georgie) Molinsky, Denver, CO; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and step-father, Einar Christensen.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.