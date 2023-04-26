Dean Eugene Goodale

June 9, 1945-April 24, 2023

MASON CITY-Dean Eugene Goodale, 77, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa surrounded by family. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams, with Rev. Jake Dunne officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Thursday. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Dean Eugene Goodale was born on June 9, 1945, in rural Mitchell County, Iowa to parents Burl and Lillian (Wagner) Goodale. Dean graduated from St. Mary's High School, in New Haven, Iowa in 1963. Dean attended Austin Vocational Technical College and received his diploma in accounting in 1966.

In 1965, Dean was united in marriage to Joan Nelson on October 16, 1965, at the Queen of Angels in Austin, Minnesota. Three children were born to this union.

Dean worked as an accountant at Armour Food Company in Mason City until 1987 and was later employed at Midwest Wholesale Inc. Dean retired in 2003.

In his free time, Dean loved to attend swap meets in Waverly and go to the casino. He loved caring for animals and spending time with his family and friends. He was a supervisor at the North Iowa Fair, served as a 4-H leader, and volunteered at MercyOne Medical Center. He was an active member at Epiphany Parish, serving as a lector for many years. Dean was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and he will be dearly missed by those who knew him and loved him.

Dean is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Connie (Robert) Milbrath, Sherman Goodale and Michael Goodale; grandchildren, Brock Milbrath, and Mackenzie and Zachary Goodale; great grandchild, Aylan; sisters, Viola (Matt “Junior”) Klassen and Arlene (Curt) Fox; sisters-in-law, Veronica Goodale, Marlene Goodale, and Gertie Goodale; and several nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Lillian; brothers, Bill, Vernon, Kenneth (Ruby) and Dale; and sister, Irene (Chuck) Johnson.

