Dawn Merrick
May 8, 1959-June 10, 2021
MASON CITY-Dawn Merrick, 62, of Mason City passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 from injuries sustained in a tragic accident. She was surrounded by her loving family in her time of need.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 22, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams, Mason City, IA with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. A Vigil Service will begin at 6:30 p.m..
Dawn Marie Sharp was born May 8, 1959 in Mason City, the daughter of Leon and Sandy (Andersen) Sharp. Growing up in the Mason City area, she attended Mason City School System, graduating in 1977. Dawn worked at Principal before meeting the love of her life, Jim Merrick. The couple was married on July 24, 1993 at Holy Family Catholic Church and blessed with a daughter, Meagan. Dawn had a gift for serving others, and did so at the Owatonna, Minnesota School District until the family moved back to Mason City in 2005. Here she began her 15 year tenure at Newman Catholic Schools in the kitchen, where she was able to impact many young lives.
Dawn had a creative spirit, whether it was scrapbooking and saving memories, crafts, or decorating the house (again), she found joy in it. Dawn had a contagious smile and took life in stride with a positive outlook. She was a planner to her core and enjoyed time spent preparing and cooking for family events. Her family was her world, whether it was their beloved trips to Disney or Branson, MO, get togethers, holidays, and dinners she treasured each moment with them. One of Dawn's greatest joys was becoming a grandmother to Baylee.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 27 years, Jim; her daughter, Meagan (Joe Yetmar) Merrick of Mason City; granddaughter, Baylee Yetmar and a grandchild on the way; sister, Lisa Pattschull; nephew, Parker (Jen) Pattschull; Jim's parents, Don and Nancy Merrick; brothers-in-law, Mike Merrick, Craig (Sue) Merrick and their family, and John (Marla) Merrick and their family; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
Preceding her in death are her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; uncle Pat; and extended family members.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.