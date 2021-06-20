Dawn Merrick

Dawn Marie Sharp was born May 8, 1959 in Mason City, the daughter of Leon and Sandy (Andersen) Sharp. Growing up in the Mason City area, she attended Mason City School System, graduating in 1977. Dawn worked at Principal before meeting the love of her life, Jim Merrick. The couple was married on July 24, 1993 at Holy Family Catholic Church and blessed with a daughter, Meagan. Dawn had a gift for serving others, and did so at the Owatonna, Minnesota School District until the family moved back to Mason City in 2005. Here she began her 15 year tenure at Newman Catholic Schools in the kitchen, where she was able to impact many young lives.