Dawn Marie (Heitland) Stoltenberg

May 13, 1962-October 7, 2022

Dawn Marie (Heitland) Stoltenberg, age 60, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA. Pastor Dan Carlson will be officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dawn was born to Edwin “Bud” and Mary Heitland on May 13, 1962 in Mason City. She was united in marriage in February of 1983, to Duane “Will” Ballhagen in Rockwell, IA and to their union, two children were born. The couple later separated.

In August of 2000, she was united in marriage to David Stoltenberg at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA and gained two more children by marriage, Curt and Christine.

Dawn enjoyed her career with the World Wide College of Auctioneering and loved meeting new people. She loved to travel and see new places. She also enjoyed sitting down with a good book and relaxing. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and she loved spending time with them and would give them her undivided attention.

Dawn was the type of person who would help out anyone she met and was always kind and compassionate. Every person she came in contact with described her as welcoming, warm, and encouraging. Her legacy that she will be remembered for was always making others smile and making sure everyone else around her was doing okay.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, David Stoltenberg; son, Jess (Shala) Ballhagen; daughter, Jenna (John) Guthrie; step-son, Curt (Jennifer) Stoltenberg; step-daughter, Christine (Carl) Fair; mother, Mary Heitland; brother, Jeff (Sue) Heitland; sister, Sara (Robert) Matheus and six grandchildren: Colin, Cora, Riley, Nathaniel, Isabella and Liam.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin “Bud” Heitland.

