Dawn Lutz

December 20, 1924-August 18, 2021

MANLY-Dawn Lutz, 96, of Manly, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at home surrounded by family in Manly, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 East South Street, Manly, Iowa. With Rev. Cory Allard and Chaplin Art Zewart officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Following the Memorial Service the family would like to invite family and friends to the farm for a Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, Humane Society of North Iowa or Bethel United Methodist Church.

Dawn was born December 20, 1924 in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, daughter of Ollie and Della (Zink) Jobe. She attended school in Wessington Springs. After high school, she was united in marriage to Jack Hawkins and to this union two children were born, Monte and Janie. After Jack's passing, Dawn raised Monte and Janie. Dawn later met the love of her life Robert Lutz, while at a dance after WWII. Dawn and Robert were united in marriage on September 28, 1946 in Plankinton, South Dakota, and to this union three children were born, Janelle, Randy and Jaime.