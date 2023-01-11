Dawn (Claussen) Eldridge, age 49, of Neola, IA, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Dawn was born November 27, 1973 to the late Fred and Linda (Langhoff) Claussen in Moline, IL. She grew up in Mason City, IA, where she obtained her bachelor's degree while living there. Dawn relocated to Neola when she accepted a management position at Menard's in Shelby, IA. She later worked for Jack Link's, Diamond Oil and FedEx. Survivors are sons, William Alan Eldridge of Fort Dodge, IA, Hunter Lee Thompson of Columbus, NE and brother, Bruce Claussen of Virginia Beach, VA.