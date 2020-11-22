David Vaughn Escher
October 6, 1956 - November 18, 2020
MASON CITY-David Vaughn Escher, 64, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to the Lime Creek Nature Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
David Vaughn Escher was born on October 6, 1956 in Mason City to parents Vaughn and Joan (Burnett) Escher. He attended Mason City High School and Luther College. He was the owner of Birdsall's Ice Cream Store, from which he often provided ice cream sundae bars around the community.
David is survived by three daughters, Paige, Leah and Linae, his mother Joan, his brother Stephen, sister-in-law Ruth, niece Anna and nephew William.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.