SACRAMENTO, CA–David Shaun Bailey passed away on February 10, 2023. David was born June 30, 1949 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Richard L. and Alyce M. Bailey. He is survived by his mother, Alyce, siblings Deborah (Jeff) Astroth, John (Janet Carlson) Bailey and Barb (Paul) Fitzgerald. He is also survived by his aunt Shirley Bailey and many cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30am Friday, June 16th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, IA, with Pastor Dan Dahl officiating.

He began his career with the Iowa Legislative Service Bureau during Governor Robert Ray's tenure. Dave relocated to Illinois with the Health Insurance Association of America and finally settled in Sacramento, CA, working for the California of Emergency Services in the Public Assistance Division until retirement. Dave served in leadership roles with various civic organizations, his church, various bike clubs and the Sons of Norway. He enjoyed hiking, paddling his canoe in the rivers of Iowa, participating in 14 RAGBRAI, as well as other Iowa bike rides. He was an active member of the Sacramento Wheelmen coordinating and enjoying rides in the Amador wine country and obtaining and servicing bikes for underprivileged children. He had a passion for reading, politics, golf, wine tasting, being out in nature and discovering new and old places to explore.