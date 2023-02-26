David Shaun Bailey

June 30, 1949-February 10, 2023

SACRAMENTO, CA-David Shaun Bailey passed away on February 10th in Sacramento, CA. David was born on June 30, in Cedar Rapids, IA to Richard L. and Alyce M Bailey. He is survived by his mother, Alyce, his siblings Deborah (Jeff) Astroth, John Bailey (Janet Carlson) and Barbara (Paul) Fitzgerald. He is also survived by his Aunt Shirley Bailey and many cousins.

After graduation from Mason City High School and St. Olaf College he attended Drake University College of Law and passed the Bar. His career included the Iowa Legislative Service Bureau and Health Insurance Association of America. David relocated to Sacramento and worked with the California Office of Emergency Services in the Public Assistance Division until retirement.

He continued to be active in his local Lutheran church council serving as president. He also served as president of the local Sons of Norway lodge. His passion for golf included a hole-in-one. For many years he was a member of he Wheelmen enjoying bike rides and obtaining and servicing bikes for underprivileged children. He participated in 14 Ragbrai rides across Iowa.

Memorials may be given to the Mason City High School Scholarship Fund. Service arrangements an pending.