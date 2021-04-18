David Schotanus

April 17, 1944 - April 16, 2021

PLYMOUTH - David Schotanus, 76, of Plymouth, passed away April 16, 2021 in Plymouth.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, with Pastor Cory Alroid officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.

David Schotanus was born April 17, 1944 in Mason City, son of Clyde and Marion (Adkins) Schotanus. He attended the Graton Schools. After his education he worked construction for several years and retired as a welder for Terex in Waverly after thirty-one years. He was united in marriage to Judi Deets on November 17, 1963 in Manly at the Bethel United Methodist Church and to this union two children were born, Gregory and Carole.

He was an active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Manly. He looked forward to helping decorate for the Christmas Season at the church.