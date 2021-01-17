David Scholl
December 15, 1936 - January 14, 2021
David Edward Scholl (84), born December 15, 1936 in Rockwell, Iowa passed peacefully in his home on January 14, 2021. After graduating from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Rockwell in 1955, Dave married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jean Cornelius, on April 18, 1959. They met at a roller rink in Mason City. Together, they moved to Washington D.C. where Dave served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He spoke fondly of his days working on the Marine One Helicopter Squadron for President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He received the White House Service Certificate for Honorable Service in the White House in June 1960 and was honorably discharged. Dave and Mary returned to Rockwell, bought a home and raised a family. During what he often referred to as the “Golden Years”, he brought up five children, and worked for Coca-Cola Bottling, Lang Brothers, and Kabrick Distributing. In his retirement, he mowed the Sacred Heart Cemetery and enjoyed watching the grandchildren grow.
Dave was quick to tell a story. He reveled in approaching a stranger, picking up a conversation, and trying to figure out how they might have a personal connection. He had many fond memories of playing in golf tournaments at Linn Grove Country Club with his wife and sons. On the course, he earned the nickname “T-bone” for his oddly shaped putter and knack for making difficult putts. He also enjoyed the simpler things, such as sitting in the driveway talking to a neighbor. He cheered for the Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes. During the last several years, he could be found watching John Wayne movies and the Hallmark Channel. By far, the most difficult challenge he endured was surviving the deaths of his two daughters, Deborah Check in 1997, Kathleen Siefken in 2011, his wife, Mary, and grandson, Kyle Arthur, in 2018.
Also preceding David in death are parents, Roy and Ruth Scholl; sister, Alice Scholl; brother and sister-in-law, James and Marianne Scholl; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Fred Faber, Cecil and Doris Schultz, Gordon and Patricia Mennen, Richard and Diana Cornelius, Edward Cornelius, Bernard and Betty Smith, and Earl Cornelius.
David is survived by his sons, Gregory Scholl, Tim (Lisa) Scholl, John (Stephanie) Scholl; sons-in-law, Jay (Valerie) Siefken and John Check; grandchildren, Jeremy (Daren Batke) Siefken, Sadie (Jordan) Meints, Samuel (Tabitha) Siefken, Mattie (Brock) Logan, Mitchell Scholl, Natalie Scholl, Megan Scholl, Ben Check, Joseph Scholl, Andee Scholl, Maree Scholl, and Ellie Scholl; sister, Helen Faber; sisters-in-law, June Ann Cornelius, Beverly Cornelius, Ronnie Scholl; five great grandchildren, Olivia and Abe Meints, Kallen and Presley Siefken, and Arie Logan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Sacred heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm St. E., Rockwell, with Rev. John Gossman, Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Rockwell.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday evening, January 18, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 305 Elm St. E., Rockwell.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372.
