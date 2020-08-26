David R. DeWitt

David Roy DeWitt was born August 15, 1942 in Mason City, the son of Leland R. and Gloria (Tapager) DeWitt. After his father's tragic passing, David and his younger siblings were cared for at the IOOF Orphanage before moving to live with his grandparents. Here David made many friends who kept connected over the years. In 1962 David graduated from Mason City High School and shortly after enlisted into the United States Air Force. On November 5, 1963 he married his longtime love, Virginia “Ginny” McMurray at Wesley Methodist Church in Mason City. The couple was blessed with two sons, Leland and Bernard. David honorably served his country in the Air Force for over 12 years and later continued his military service in the 1133rd Transportation Company of the Iowa National Guard until his retirement and honorable discharge on May 1, 1990. Following his time in the military, David worked at IMT in Garner for numerous years until his retirement. For many years, David was known as “Fuzzy” to all who got to know him.