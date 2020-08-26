David R. DeWitt
David R. DeWitt, 78, of Mason City passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. David will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA. His family will greet friends and relatives one hour prior to the funeral service at the chapel.
David Roy DeWitt was born August 15, 1942 in Mason City, the son of Leland R. and Gloria (Tapager) DeWitt. After his father's tragic passing, David and his younger siblings were cared for at the IOOF Orphanage before moving to live with his grandparents. Here David made many friends who kept connected over the years. In 1962 David graduated from Mason City High School and shortly after enlisted into the United States Air Force. On November 5, 1963 he married his longtime love, Virginia “Ginny” McMurray at Wesley Methodist Church in Mason City. The couple was blessed with two sons, Leland and Bernard. David honorably served his country in the Air Force for over 12 years and later continued his military service in the 1133rd Transportation Company of the Iowa National Guard until his retirement and honorable discharge on May 1, 1990. Following his time in the military, David worked at IMT in Garner for numerous years until his retirement. For many years, David was known as “Fuzzy” to all who got to know him.
David loved the outdoors. Whether it was days spent fishing, or afternoons mowing the farm, he enjoyed the time spent outside. Many evenings were spent around the area dancing the night away with Virginia, David could out dance just about anyone. His greatest joy was becoming a grandfather, spoiling each and every one of them with animals around the farm: geese, alpacas, a peacock, and a horse no one could ride. His big goal in life was to be with each of his granddaughters when they got married, something he happily accomplished. He loved old cars and looked forward to time caring for them. But most of all, David loved his family and treasured time spent with them.
David is survived by his wife, Virginia; son, Leland (Joey) DeWitt; granddaughters, Lindsey (Jared) Schnebly, Jessica (Shaun) Gross, Alexandra (Michael) Seibert and Samantha (Kelly) Humburg; great-granddaughters, Aubrey Schnebly, Paislee Humburg, Jaxsyn Gross, Penelope Seibert, Davina Humburg, and Riley Gross; step-mother-in-law, Carol McMurray; siblings, Charles DeWitt, Thomas DeWitt, Steven (Patty) DeWitt; step-brother, Ricky Eavers; brothers-in-law, John (Cathy) McMurray, and Charles (Beverly) McMurray; sister-in-law, Judy Olinger; as well as several other extended family members and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bernard “Bernie” DeWitt; his parents, Leland and Gloria; father-in-law, Lloyd Bernard McMurray and mother-in-law Jean McMurray; sister, LaDonna Catalano; step-sister, Patty Seimens.
