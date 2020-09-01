David N. Dontje
(1935-2020)
David N. Dontje age 84, passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City on Sunday, August 23, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Funeral services will be livestreamed on the funeral home's website and also Schott Funeral Home Facebook page. A face covering will be mandated and social distancing will be observed for all attending.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services on Wednesday.
Burial will be held in Harrison Township Cemetery Swea City, Iowa.
David Norman Dontje was born, on November 6, 1935 in Bancroft, Iowa, the son of Frank and Olive (Burnett) Dontje and joined 5 older siblings. He was raised on a farm near Swea City, Iowa where he attended country school until the family moved into Swea City in 1952. There he didn't have to go far to meet the love of his life, Susan Bentele, in the family's backyard. He graduated from Swea City Community School on May 24, 1954. David and Susan married on June 24, 1956 following Susan's graduation from high school and recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary with the residence at Forest Plaza where they resided.
They made their home in Granada, Minnesota until he was drafted into the Army in January, 1957 where he was stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. During his years in the military, he served for two years active, two years inactive and 2 years standby until being honorably discharged in January, 1963. While in Fort Sill, they were blessed with a son, Dale in February, 1958. They returned to the Swea City area where they farmed for three years. In December 1961, they were blessed with a daughter, Sheila, in Fairmont, Minnesota. They moved their family to a farm northwest of Forest City, Iowa on April 2, 1962 where they farmed for 40 years. David was so pleased that they were able to have their son, Dale, join the family farm and later his grandsons.
David and Susan retired and moved to town in December, 1997. David was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he volunteered as usher, trustee and would lend a helping hand and volunteered at Heritage Park. David loved sports and good competition; he was a member of the Richardson Tire Team for many years. It didn't matter how tired or busy things were on the farm, he'd take time to bowl with the team. In 2017, a very proud moment, he was inducted into the Bowlers Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed fishing in Minnesota and especially in Canada, watching all sports, but especially the Hawkeyes (not a good time to call!) and deer and pheasant hunting with his family. He was a cancer survivor and liked to participate in the Relay for Life. He and Susan wintered in Mission, Texas from 1980-1999 where they met many great friends. They traveled all over the United States including three times to Alaska, took trips to England, Scotland, Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, and Jamaica. He really enjoyed spending time and so proud of his family and especially his four grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren and anticipation of his 9th great granddaughter. You could always count on him supporting them all in school activities and just loved spending time with them.
David is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Dale (Lori) Dontje; daughter, Sheila (Thomas) Pilgrim all of Forest City. Four grandchildren, Benjamin (Cindy) Dontje of Forest City, James (Kayla) Dontje of Forest City; Jacob (Lindsay) Pilgrim of Garner, IA and Rebecca (Jesse) Reis of Polk City, IA. Eight great grandchildren, Nicholas, Jenna & Amanda Dontje; Cooper & Joslyn Dontje, Weston Pilgrim, Jordyn & Adelyn Reis and two step-grandchildren Drew and Sadie Britson; sister, Viola Krull, Waverly, IA; brother-in-law Harold Bentele, Fairmont, MN and a sister-in-law Doris Bentele, Hibbing, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers/sisters and in-laws, Henry/Lucille Dontje; August/Lois Dontje, Frances/Johnny Karels, Emma/Roy Hinz, Paul Bentele, Don/Helen Potthoff and Delores Bentele.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.