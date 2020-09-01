David N. Dontje

They made their home in Granada, Minnesota until he was drafted into the Army in January, 1957 where he was stationed at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. During his years in the military, he served for two years active, two years inactive and 2 years standby until being honorably discharged in January, 1963. While in Fort Sill, they were blessed with a son, Dale in February, 1958. They returned to the Swea City area where they farmed for three years. In December 1961, they were blessed with a daughter, Sheila, in Fairmont, Minnesota. They moved their family to a farm northwest of Forest City, Iowa on April 2, 1962 where they farmed for 40 years. David was so pleased that they were able to have their son, Dale, join the family farm and later his grandsons.

David and Susan retired and moved to town in December, 1997. David was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he volunteered as usher, trustee and would lend a helping hand and volunteered at Heritage Park. David loved sports and good competition; he was a member of the Richardson Tire Team for many years. It didn't matter how tired or busy things were on the farm, he'd take time to bowl with the team. In 2017, a very proud moment, he was inducted into the Bowlers Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed fishing in Minnesota and especially in Canada, watching all sports, but especially the Hawkeyes (not a good time to call!) and deer and pheasant hunting with his family. He was a cancer survivor and liked to participate in the Relay for Life. He and Susan wintered in Mission, Texas from 1980-1999 where they met many great friends. They traveled all over the United States including three times to Alaska, took trips to England, Scotland, Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, and Jamaica. He really enjoyed spending time and so proud of his family and especially his four grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren and anticipation of his 9th great granddaughter. You could always count on him supporting them all in school activities and just loved spending time with them.