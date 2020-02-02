David M. Wickwire

December 31, 1068-January 30, 2020
BUFFALO CENTER -- David Michael Wickwire, 51 of Nevada, formerly of Buffalo Center, IA, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at his home in Nevada.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 4 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. Visitation will follow the service until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
David was born December 31, 1968, in Buffalo Center, IA the son of Donald Bert and Delores Dorothy (Bruhns) Wickwire. He graduated from Forest City High School in 1987 and had been working for Mid-American Manufacturing in Nevada.
David enjoyed reading, drawing and had a large collection of movies with Star Wars and science fiction being some of his favorites. He also enjoyed playing video games and was especially proud of his refurbished “Terminator” pin ball machine.
David is survived by his sisters: Dawn Wickwire of Forest City and Dana (Jim) Cheek of Nevada; his niece and nephews: Delaney, James and Hayden Cheek and his half-brother, Jim (Candy) Martin of Naylor, MO and nieces Amber and Krystal Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents and two aunts: Helen Bruhns and Ruth Krueger.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in memory of David.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rasmussonfh.com
