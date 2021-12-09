David M. Smith

February 15, 1952-December 5, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-David M. Smith, 69, of Clear Lake passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City with his family at his side.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, Dec 10, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA with Chaplain Mark Doebel officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his late wife, Pam, in Clear Lake Cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.

David Maxwell Smith was born February 15, 1952 in Sioux City, IA, the eldest son of Dr. Rodger B. and Mary (Maxwell) F.M. Smith. He was soon given a brother, Ronald and together they grew up in Mason City. Dave attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1970. He joined a traveling carnival for a few years as a truck driver and ride operator. Later Dave enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. Following his 4 years of service he was honorably discharged and began his life in Clear Lake. On December 20, 1980 he married the love of his life, Pamela Barth, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple was blessed with two sons, Jeffrey and Nathan. For almost 40 years Dave was a truck driver for the Teamsters Union, driving long hauls all over the United States. Over the years, Dave had driven over a million miles, before retiring in 2016.

Dave looked forward to motorcycle rides around the area. He constantly had his nose in a good political book or was following the news on the latest story. In retirement, Dave loved spending time with his family, and was delighted to become a grandfather. He cherished trips to Waverly and Colorado to see his children and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Nathan “Nate” Smith of Woodland Park, CO and his children, Drake and David; and Jeffrey (Lacey Prohaska) Smith of Waverly, IA and his son, Jaxon; his brother, Ron (Suzanne) Smith of Richmond, VA; nieces, Kory Magyar and Brittney Smith; and Drake and David's mom, Jenna Schmitt; as well as numerous cousins and extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his beloved wife, Pamela Smith in 2001; his parents, Dr. Rodger Smith in 1996 and Mary Smith in 2008.

