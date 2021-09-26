David Lee Wells

December 3, 1943-September 7, 2021

David Lee Wells, age 77, was born in Riceville, Iowa on December 3, 1943, to Harold and Marjorie (Stevenson) Wells. He was raised by Harold and Irene Wells after his mother Marjorie passed away in a fire along with his 3 siblings in 1949 in Otranto, IA. David passed away on September 7, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Marble Rock Community Center on Friday, Oct 8, 2021 from 5-10 pm for Family only and on Saturday, Oct 9, 2021 from 1-6 pm for Family and Friends. This Celebration of Life will be for David Lee Wells and Janice Ann Johnson. David's sister, Janice passed away on September 14, 2020.

David was married to Thelma Sue Upshaw in Otranto Iowa on August 4th 1963 and had 2 children Steven and Melinda. Years later after a divorce, David married Diane Martha Galabinske on June 5, 1971 in West Bend, WI and had 2 children Laura and Kevin, then later divorced.