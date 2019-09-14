David L. Vogel
September 13, 1942 - September 10, 2019
David L. Vogel, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Iowa Veteran's Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Riceville with Father Jerry Kopacek officiating. Burial was in the Calvary Cemetery in Riceville. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., at Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home Riceville, and will continue one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
David was born on September 13, 1942 in Waterloo to Doris and Louis Vogel. He was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Dave loved to cook and help with meals if company was coming. He had a big garden at home and continued gardening at IVH. He enjoyed community including friends at Riceville and the Veteran's Home.
He is survived by his brother Tom(Jessie) Vogel of Santa Clara, CA; sister Catherine Vogel of Pacific Grove, CA.; and sister Mary(Don)Brown of Ankeny, Ia; nephew, Tony Brown of Nevada; niece Andrea Mowers of Arizona; nephew Joe Brown of China, and niece Emily(Brady)Dorman of Iowa; and 6 great nephews and nieces: Jordan, Amber, Wyatt, Hannah, Malcolm and Adelyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
