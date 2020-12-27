David L. Cobb Sr.

David Lloyd Cobb Sr. was born August 27, 1945, the son of Dickerson and Edith V. (Anderson) Cobb. Growing up in Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota, David began working at a young age. He worked for Water Tower Paint and Repair, Pittsburgh Des Moines Steel, on the farm in Manly, and retired from IMI Cornelius. For many years David shoed horses in the North Iowa and Southern Minnesota areas.

David was a hard working man who rarely gave himself enough time to sit down. He enjoyed time outside, whether it was hunting, fishing, or playing with the kids and grandchildren. From early on, horses were a staple in his life. David showed and raised horses for numerous years. He found great pride in caring and preparing for shows which led to his desire to go to horse shoeing school. David's family was his world and he was his grandchildren's biggest fan. David could be quite the jokester, even if everyone else didn't get the joke.