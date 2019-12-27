David L. Back

Dave loved keeping up on politics and was a die hard sports fanatic! Especially the Iowa verses Iowa State games. But nothing made him happier than his family. Especially his grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. Keeping up on their lives was important. He loved nothing more than gathering with family and friends over a good bar-bbq , tossing some bags and drinking a few beers. Dave enjoyed taking his son fishing, and watching sports with him and was looking forward to the Hawks Bowl game on Friday. He loved burning, was an excellent cook, loved time spent in the presence of his family and friends and had a great knack for selling and had used this gift in selling cars and steaks over the years. He loved to cook breakfast for his grandson and always loved to tease. He had a great wit and unique sense of humor and was always full of "life advice". He was always willing to lend a hand to those who needed one.