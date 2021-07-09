David Joseph Angell, born in Mason City, Iowa, on October 17, 1938, passed away peacefully at home in Sebring, Florida, on July 7, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Martha Marie Gordon Angell. David and Martha were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Mason City, Iowa on October 18, 1958. He is also survived by his daughter, Kathryn Angell Carr of Sarasota, Florida, his son David Angell (Karen), and grandsons Connor Angell and Carson Angell of Sebring, Florida. David was predeceased by his father Joseph Angell and his mother Guadalupe Angel. He is survived by his sister Lilly Angel Morgan (Philip) and his brother-in-law Tennis Gordon (Judi). David was the owner of Angell Electric and the developer of MarOak in Mason City, Iowa. He enjoyed square dancing, camping, fishing, canoeing, racquetball, wood carving, throwing pottery, and creating stained glass art. David lived in Mason City for 61 years and 22 years in Sebring. Services will be private. Instead of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity or the Charles H. MacNider Museum, 303 2nd Street SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401