David John Kisilewski
June 2, 1949 - January 28, 2020
Mason City - David John Kisilewski, 70, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, surrounded by his loved ones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA. Revered Josh Link will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, IA.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St Mason City, IA.
In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be made in Dave's name to the charity of the donor's choice.
Dave was born on June 2, 1949, the son of Harry and Betty (Hendrickson) Kisilewski of Chippewa Falls, WI. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester, MN. He studied psychology at Winona State College and went on to earn his Masters degree in School Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
On June 17, 1972, Dave married Mary Cruden, and from this union two beautiful daughters were born. He was a school psychologist with AEA 267 for many years, where he found joy working with students. He retired in 2010. Since then, he has thoroughly enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and spending quality time with family and friends. Dave was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa. His loved ones will miss his generosity, sense of humor and voice of reason.
Those left to cherish memories of David are his wife, Mary; children Jennifer (Ben) Jauquet and Jessica (Brian) Hait; three grandchildren, Ethan, Mara, and Henry Jauquet; brother Greg (Mary) Kisilewski; sisters Debbie (Dan) Holmes and Susan (Taylor) Bauman; sister-in-law Sharon (Tom) Partridge; brother-in-law Mike (Nora) Cruden and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Kisilewski, and mother and stepfather, Betty and Glenn Olson.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.