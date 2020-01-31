David John Kisilewski

June 2, 1949 - January 28, 2020

Mason City - David John Kisilewski, 70, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, surrounded by his loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA. Revered Josh Link will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St Mason City, IA.

In lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be made in Dave's name to the charity of the donor's choice.

Dave was born on June 2, 1949, the son of Harry and Betty (Hendrickson) Kisilewski of Chippewa Falls, WI. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester, MN. He studied psychology at Winona State College and went on to earn his Masters degree in School Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.